Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 trailer: New voice actor, release date and more, check details

Gear up all anime fans! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is on its way. The trailer of a Japanese manga series has just been released and it’s nothing short of spectacular. The season is all set to air in July. Jujutsu Kaisen has got everything that you would expect from an anime series. Season 1 of the show was a massive success and fans are buzzing with excitement for the upcoming season of the show. All the episodes of season 1 can be enjoyed on Crunchyroll or Netflix. Read inside to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 –

A glance at Jujutsu Kaisen trailer

The trailer of the upcoming season of Jujutsu Kaisen is finally out and it looks quite promising. The season seems bigger and better than the last season and fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for it. The new season is an amalgamation of suspense, action, and drama. The latest trailer gives a sneak peek into Gojo Satoru’s life during his school days. It takes us back in time when Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru were school students. In this trailer, we will witness a young Gojo, who is just as charming and self-assured as he is now. Also, we will see Gojo’s friendship with Geto Suguru, who was once his best friend, before events took a terrible turn.

When will Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release?

According to the latest trailer shown at the Summer 2023 anime schedule, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, July 6 in Japan. Sunghoo Park will be replaced as the director by Shta Goshozono and will feature new voice actors, including Takehito Koyasu as Toji Fushiguro and Anna Nagase as Riko Amanai.