Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: What to expect from Episode 5? Check promo, release date, time and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been delivering one thrilling episode after another, and fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming emotional rollercoaster in Episode 5. After bidding farewell to Toji Fushiguro in Episode 4, the anticipation for the next installment is at an all-time high. 

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Premature death sub-arc and Gojo's past

For all the Gojo fans out there, Episode 5 continues with the Gojo's Past arc, offering insights into the life of this influential and powerful sorcerer. Secrets from Gojo's past will be unveiled, giving us a better understanding of the experiences and events that shaped him into the formidable force he is today. Prepare for intense action and gripping storytelling as fans would witness pivotal moments that define Gojo's journey as a sorcerer.

In Episode 5, titled Premature Death, viewers will be taken on a captivating journey into Suguru Geto's character. The sub-arc explores how this once-righteous young boy turned into a genocidal maniac. This episode promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions as fans delve deeper into the complexities of Geto's past and his path to becoming a formidable adversary.

Where and when to watch?

Eastern Time (ET): 1:00 PM

Central European Time (CET): 7:00 PM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 2:56 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST): 10:30 PM

What happened in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4?

FAQs

Is JJK season 2 on Netflix?
The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is set to premiere on Netflix on July 6, 2023. Two episodes of the series are streaming on Netflix, and the third will release on July 20, 2023, at 12:00 am in Japan. Here is the release time with different zones.
Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 coming out?
The first episode of season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen was aired on July 6, 2023. This anime season is anticipated to consist of a total of 23 episodes
When did season 2 of JJK come out?
More videos on YouTube. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will premiere on July 6, 2023. The premiere date was revealed in a preview trailer shared on the series' official Twitter account on Friday, March 24.
