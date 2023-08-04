Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: What to expect from Episode 6? Release date, time and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been captivating fans with its intense storyline, and the recent episode marked the tragic ending of Gojo's Past arc, setting the stage for the Shibuya Incident arc. As the 2 duo in the Jujutsu world, Gojo and Geto, become enemies, the series delves deeper into darker themes. In the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6, we will witness the continuation of the story, including the evaluation of the first and second years for promotion to first-grade sorcerers. Additionally, a long-lost acquaintance from Yuji's past resurfaces, promising more thrilling revelations. Here's a closer look.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 6 release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 is set to release on August 31 at 11:00am EST. However, fans must note that the anime will take a three-week break before starting the highly-anticipated Shibuya Incident arc. The episode will be available to stream on various platforms, allowing viewers from different time zones to enjoy it simultaneously.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 6 spoilers

In the upcoming episode, the story picks up from where the first season left off, with first and second-year students recommended for promotion to first-grade sorcerers. However, they will be closely evaluated by first-grade sorcerers to determine their suitability. Meanwhile, Yuji encounters a girl from his past who seeks him out after years. Their meeting unveils an unexpected connection and some surprising revelations. Furthermore, the episode will unveil a traitor from Jujutsu High School in Kyoto, as Gojo's fears come to light.

With the impending release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6, fans can't wait to witness the continuation of the gripping storyline and the unfolding of new revelations. The Shibuya Incident arc promises to bring more excitement and intrigue to the series. As viewers eagerly anticipate the upcoming episode, they can explore the various options to watch it, including through Crunchyroll, which offers a wide selection of anime titles. The journey through the Jujutsu Kaisen world continues, and fans are ready to embrace the thrilling developments that lie ahead.

