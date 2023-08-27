Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Who is Choso? Everything to know about Yuji Idadori's half-brother

The recent trailer from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has certainly taken the internet by storm. But the catch with this trailer was with the man who stole the show with a single appearance. MAPPA released a trailer ahead of the release of the second part of the new season. Episode 8 is the point where the Shibuya Incident arc takes place in the series. This arc is a major turning point in the story, promising intense action, unexpected plot twists, and character revelations. One such revelation centers around Choso, a character known for his haunting presence and pivotal role in the upcoming narrative. Here is everything to know about the shining character that appeared in the story.

Who is Choso?

As seen in the new trailer, Choso, once a Cursed Spirit named Death Painting Womb, will step into the spotlight as Yuji Itadori's half-brother. This shocking twist adds a new layer of complexity to the storyline, and the anime adaptation is set to delve into this revelation. As seen in the released trailer, Choso's presence certainly stole the show from the rest of the characters. While Gojo dominated the first half of the season, this character is sure to become a fan favorite in the coming episodes.

The following section contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

As per the manga, in the Death Painting Womb arc, Choso, along with his brothers Eso and Kechizu, was introduced as a vengeful spirit. The tragic death of his brothers fueled his thirst for revenge against Yuji, the one responsible. However, the Shibuya arc brings forth an unexpected development as Choso's connection to Yuji takes center stage. The revelation that Yuji is Choso's half-brother adds a layer of complexity to their relationship, and fans are eager to witness the interactions between the two characters.

As the arc unfolds, Choso's internal struggles, emotional journey, and his evolving relationship with Yuji will be explored. Choso's mastery of the Blood Manipulation technique promises intense battles, while his introspective moments provide a glimpse into his past and motivations. It will be interesting to see what this character brings to the table in the upcoming episodes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9: Release and streaming details

The regular airing of the JJK episodes has begun once again. Starting August 10, 2023, the season will air the recap episode for the JJK 0 movie, covering the events for those who could not catch up with the movie release. With this, the new season brings episode 9 to the floors. So, the final release date of the next episode is September 21, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Disney+. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more update on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

