Jujutsu Kaisen: This Brazilian Science exam had the most creative use of Satoru Gojo and his cursed technique 'Purple Hollow'; can you solve it?

The popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen has been seeping into all territories. And the most recent and interesting piece of news came all the way from Twitter, (now X) when one user went on to share his science paper that had a mention of the character from the anime. Not only the question, but the context of the attack mentioned in it is also something that caught the attention of the fans. Here is everything to know about the science question about Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen's math question

As per the tweet, the question that came in the paper was about calculating the kinetic energy associated with Satoru Gojo's "Hollow Purple" technique from the popular anime and manga series. This was proof enough that the story has been able to grow its popularity in wide medium. In the tweet, it can be seen that the question challenged students to calculate the kinetic energy generated by Satoru Gojo's Hollow Purple technique.

To further aid students in their calculations, the exam even included a manga panel featuring Gojo himself. This was something that was pretty unexpected in the exam! The news quickly spread through social media, particularly on platforms like X (formerly Twitter). People reacted with a mix of astonishment and humor. Some attempted to solve the equation presented in the question, while others shared videos and images related to Jujutsu Kaisen.

One response featured a massive mural of Gojo, with a Megumin figure gazing upon it. So, the main question reads that 'Satoru Gojo, a character from an anime called Jujutsu Kaisen, uses an ability called "Purple Hollow" with mass = 20 kg and it moves with a speed of 100 km/h.' Determine the Kinetic energy of his ability.

