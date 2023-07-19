Jujutsu Kaisen: When will the manga reveal Nobara’s status? Find out

The thrilling Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen has left fans on the edge of their seats, especially concerning the fate of the series' lead girl, Nobara Kugisaki. With the manga in its final stretch, readers are eagerly awaiting any news about her condition. As the manga's final stretch unfolds, readers can't help but hold their breath for any news on Nobara's status. The series has proven time and again that it doesn't shy away from impactful twists and emotional turns. Will Nobara's resilience be enough to overcome her injuries, or will her absence leave a lasting impact on the story?

What is Nobara's status in Jujutsu Kaisen?

The Shibuya Incident arc has put the series' best trio - Nobara, Yuji, and Megumi - through the ultimate test. In a thrilling battle against the notorious curse Mahito, Nobara's Resonance technique proves to be an effective counter against the formidable foe. However, as the intense fight unfolds, Nobara sustains severe injuries, leaving her in a critical state.

While the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is nearing its conclusion, fans have been left in suspense regarding Nobara's condition. The Shibuya Incident arc presented a gripping battle between Nobara and the formidable curse, Mahito. Their encounter revealed Nobara's ingenuity in countering Mahito's powers. In a tense moment, Nobara sustained a grave injury from a grazed attack by Mahito. The scene shifts to a poignant flashback, raising questions about Nobara's fate.

Despite the emotional rollercoaster of the Shibuya Incident arc, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has not yet confirmed Nobara's fate leaving fans desperate for answers. Tabloids have speculated on her possible demise, but no official statement has been made. Chapter 210 reveals that Nobara will not be returning to the battle, but it falls short of providing concrete evidence of her survival or demise.

It's been almost three years since Jujutsu Kaisen last addressed Nobara's condition. Chapter 127 indicated that she had no pulse and wasn't breathing, raising concerns among fans. However, Arata Nitta's efforts to stop the bleeding and administer basic treatment offer a glimmer of hope for her survival, albeit uncertain.

While the manga has refrained from confirming Nobara's death, the extended silence leaves fans anxious for updates. With no clear resolution in sight, supporters of Nobara fear the worst, as her injuries were severe.

About Nobara Kugisaki: A powerful female character

Jujutsu Kaisen has garnered praise for its powerful female characters, and Nobara Kugisaki is no exception. As the only girl among the first-year students at Jujutsu Tech High School, she has proven herself to be a skilled Jujutsu Sorcerer and a reliable partner for Yuji Itadori.

Nobara's impressive abilities and unwavering support for her friends have endeared her to fans. Her mastery of the rare Black Flash technique was showcased during the Death Painting arc, where she and Yuji triumphed over two special-grade curses.

