Jujutsu Kaisen will now debut with Hindi and Tamil dubs on Crunchyroll; Deets INSIDE

In a thrilling development for anime fans in India, Crunchyroll has expanded its repertoire by introducing Hindi and Tamil dubs for the second season of the immensely popular Jujutsu Kaisen anime. This exciting news, which dropped on a Thursday, was accompanied by the announcement of upcoming anime releases set to air in India as they premiere in Japan. Let's dive into the details of this anime extravaganza!

Jujutsu Kaisen expanding horizons: Hindi and Tamil dubs

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, a much-awaited sequel, premiered in July, and fans in India can now enjoy it on Crunchyroll in their preferred languages. The Hindi dub cast for the first season featured talents like Vidit Kumar, Sahil Kulkarni, Suvela Sharma, Lohit Sharma, and Archit Maurya.

On the other hand, the Tamil dub cast included Roshan Nesapriyan, Arvind Rathinavel, Akshya Prabu, Rithick Ellaiyaraja, and Praveen Kesavan. The introduction of Hindi and Tamil dubs makes Jujutsu Kaisen even more accessible and enjoyable for a wider audience.

New anime additions on Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll's commitment to the Indian anime community goes beyond Jujutsu Kaisen. Several exciting titles are set to join the platform as they air in Japan: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Sōsō no Frieren) manga adaptation will start streaming on September 29. Shangri-La Frontier, based on Katarina's Shangri-La Frontier web novel, will follow on October 1.

Fans can look forward to The Apothecary Diaries (Kusuriya no Hitorigoto) light novel series adaptation, streaming on October 21.

Crunchyroll's commitment to providing content in regional languages is also evident as they plan to stream Hindi dubs for all three anime titles and Tamil dubs for ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey's End’ and ‘Shangri-La Frontier’ at a later date.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Phenomenon

Jujutsu Kaisen took the anime world by storm when it premiered in October 2020, offering a spellbinding mix of supernatural battles and intricate storytelling across its 24 episodes. Netflix has been streaming the series in India, and Ani-One also made it accessible to Indian fans on June 29.

With Crunchyroll's latest additions and commitments to providing content in regional languages, Indian anime fans have every reason to celebrate. The world of anime continues to expand its reach, captivating audiences far and wide, transcending language barriers, and fostering a deeper love for this captivating medium.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237: Gojo's healing power remains compromised; All to know about the new outing