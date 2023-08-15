Jules: Prepare for a journey that’s absolutely out of this world; Know cast, release date, plot

Jules is an upcoming sci-fi movie. In a summer dominated by the record-breaking films Barbie and Oppenheimer, it may appear that there is little room for anything else but another astronomically expensive film. With its familiar plot of a crashed UFO, a quirky apple-loving alien (fondly named Jules), and Oscar winner Sir Ben Kingsley as the unexpected hero who adopts him, the science fiction dramedy Jules may be just the thing to bring audiences down to earth comfortably and cheerfully.

Kingsley is well-known for lending gravitas to serious dramas such as Gandhi, Shutter Island, and Schindler's List. In Jules, however, a Kingsley with a full head of hair not only exhibits his shape-shifting skills but also his great comedic timing in a humorous and appealing performance. Milton, a small-town retiree and widower, is played by him. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming release:

ALSO READ: Jenna Ortega's new project Finestkind: Plot, cast, and premiere details

Jules Trailer and Plot

The Jules Trailer, which was released last month, revealed that Milton is a nuisance in town council meetings, where he makes disagreeable proposals on how to better his neighborhood, feeling alone and irrelevant in his old age. A new town slogan? Is there going to be a new crosswalk? Milton is merely a bothersome old man who is frequently disregarded until a spaceship crashes into his lawn and a young alien emerges from it in need of his assistance. Milton will soon have more important things to do than disrupt council sessions with his ideas.

Before the government intervenes, he must resuscitate the injured spaceman (sliced apples to the rescue), fix the spaceship (cats may be involved), and return them to their home planet. Fortunately, Milton is not alone. Milton joins a trio on a madcap journey to bring this ET back home after two old neighbors learn his secret.

The official plot reads, "A man's peaceful existence in rural Pennsylvania is upended when a UFO crashes on his property. Things become problematic when he meets the enigmatic extraterrestrial when two neighbors find it and the government swiftly closes in."

Jules Cast and Release Date

Sir Ben Kingsley, best known for his serious dramatic performances and character transformations, plays Milton, an elderly man who discovers a new purpose in life after making friends with an alien. It's a great coincidence that Kingsley won the Oscar for Best Actor for Gandhi in 1983, the same year Steven Spielberg's E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial was nominated for several Oscars.

Now, forty years later, Kingsley is starring in his own UFO film. Intrigued by the script's Shakespearean elements, he told IndieWire: "Good material is hard to come by. When I locate it, if the writing is good and the character begs me to play him, I am led to write a one-line rendition of the story. Once upon a time, there was a man guided into the afterlife by the hands of a child." Sandy, Milton's neighbor turned co-conspirator, is played by Harriet Sansom Harris, a familiar figure who deserves greater recognition following remarkable performances in films like Licorice Pizza and Phantom Thread.

Advertisement

Harris is no stranger to science fiction, having played many Eves in the hit television series The X-Files. Joyce, the other neighbor who discovers Milton's secret alien while spying and becomes part of the core trio, is played by Saturday Night Live alum and two-time Emmy winner Jane Curtin (3rd Rock from the Sun).

Curtin requests permission to touch the alien and insists on calling him Gary rather than Jules since he's more of a Gary. Zoe Winters, who won an Obie Award for her performance as Logan Roy's assistant and girlfriend in Succession, plays Milton's daughter Denise, who is always concerned about her father's health and increasingly bizarre behavior. Jade Quon (Transformers: The Last Knight) plays Jules, the titular little extraterrestrial with a childish fondness for sliced apples and painting pictures.

ALSO READ: Sitting in Bars with Cake: Get a Slice With Yara Shahidi in New Trailer; Know cast, plot, and release date