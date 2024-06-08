Julia Butters Set To Join Disney’s Freaky Friday 2 Alongside Lindsay Lohan And Jamie Lee Curtis? Here's What Report Says

Fans of the beloved Freaky Friday movie are in for a treat! The original film, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan has remained a fan favourite. The original film featured a magical body swap between a mother and daughter.

According to reports, Julia Butters, a young actress is in talks to join the cast of Freaky Friday 2. You might remember Butters from her roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Fabelmans. Wanna know more about the possibility of seeing her in Freaky Friday 2, and delve further.

A new face to join the cast of Freaky Friday 2

Disney is bringing back a beloved classic with a sequel to the 2003 hit movie Freaky Friday. Since then fans of the franchise have been buzzing with excitement. Now, reports are swirling that Julia Butters may soon join the cast of Freaky Friday 2. Though Disney hasn’t confirmed the casting yet, this news has elated fans of the original movie.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan who starred in the 2003 remake are also in talks to return for the sequel. Though Disney hasn’t officially made any announcement, both of them have shown interest in joining. During an interview with the New York Times in 2023, Lohan said, “We would only make something that people would adore.”

Who will direct and produce the film?

The sequel will be directed by Nisha Ganatra, known for her work on Late Night and Welcome to Chippendales. After she was chosen to direct Freaky Friday 2, Curtis and Lohan congratulated her on social media. Ganatra’s experience with comedy and heartfelt storytelling makes her a perfect fit for the film.

Production for Freaky Friday 2 is set to begin this summer in Los Angeles. Andrew Gunn, who produced the 2003 film will return to produce alongside former Disney executive Kristin Burr.

The decision might follow the success patterns of other Disney sequels like Hocus Pocus 2 and Disenchanted. Both of them received a great response from fans on the streaming platform.

Also, whether the film will be released in theaters or on Disney+ is still not decided. But there are more chances that Freaky Friday 2 will release on Disney+.

A rich history of Swaps

The Freaky Friday franchise has a rich history. The journey began with the original 1976 film starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster. Since then, it has seen various adaptations including a made-for-television movie. Even a Broadway musical and a Disney Channel movie was made.

The core theme of the franchise is parents and children swapping their bodies. To gain a new perspective on each other’s lives. And, the audience loves this concept and enjoys every other project of this franchise.

What to expect from the sequel

While the plot details for Freaky Friday 2 remain under wraps, the core theme of body swapping between parents and children is expected to continue. The 2003 remake of Freaky Friday was a massive success. According to reports it earned over 160 million USD worldwide on a modest budget of 20 million USD.

Along with this it also received a great response from both the critics and audience. Well, the original 2003 film starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan became a cult classic. Based on that fans can expect another movie filled with heartwarming and humorous moments. Stay tuned with PINKVILLA for further updates on the same.

