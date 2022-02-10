Julia Fox admits being aware of wearing ‘similar looks’ to Kim Kardashian: I thought it was cool

Julia Fox isn't ignorant to the fact that she's been copying Kim Kardashian's fashion moves. The 32-year-old actress said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast on Tuesday, February 8, that she is fully aware of her matching moments with the 41-year-old Skims founder.

“We’ve worn some of the similar looks, which I knew at the time of wearing that Kim had worn it previously,” she said, as per US Weekly, referencing everything from chrome Balenciaga boots to leather looks. “I thought it was cool that she had worn it.” The Uncut Gems actor went on to explain that the overlapping fashion moments should not be used to set the two ladies "against each other," but should rather highlight Kanye West's involvement in his girlfriends' wardrobe.

Fox added, “If anything I feel like the conversation should be, ‘Wow, it’s amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye.’ You know what I mean. I feel like if anything that’s what that shows." Indeed, Fox has featured in a number of ensembles and labels that Kardashian, 41, adores, including Balenciaga and Rick Owens. Fox just walked out in a high-fashion breastplate, which, predictably, Kardashian wore first.

However, in other news, amid the drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, as they go through a messy custody and divorce battle, Kanye West has been lashing out at Kim and criticising her parenting style consistently, until now. The rapper recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kim with all their children and wrote “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.” Meanwhile, no matter who his muse is, it’s safe to say Ye certainly has a type.

ALSO READ:Kim Kardashian calls out Kanye West's 'obsession with trying to control and manipulate' divorce; Ye responds