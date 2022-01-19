Julia Fox and Kanye West pack on the PDA in the actress' latest snap

Julia Fox and Kanye West have been the talk of the town ever since they got together. The duo who met each other on New Year's eve and ever since have been a major thing. From their PDA filled paparazzi appearances to their recent party photos with Madonna, Fox and West have been all over the news. Recently, Julia also took to Instagram to share a new snap of herself along with West.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Fox posted a blurry photo of her and West in what seemed to be like an embrace. The cosy photo showed Kanye holding her while Julia held a glass of wine in one hand. The Uncut Gems actress has been vocal about her relationship with West and recently also called it a "redemption story."

Amid his new relationship with Fox, Kanye was recently also in the news for drama with ex-wife Kim Kardashian after he claimed that she didn't invite him for their daughter's Chicago's birthday bash. The rapper took to social media to share a few videos where he claimed that he was also stopped by security at Kim's house. The rapper later also gave a shoutout to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott for giving him the address to Chicago's joint birthday bash with Stormi.

While Kim Kardashian didn't directly respond to Kanye's videos, it has been reported by a source close to her that the SKIMS founder is upset about him taking family matters to social media. Kim has also not reacted to Kanye's new romance with Julia Fox.

