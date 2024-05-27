Julia Fox And Randall Park Among Actors Cast In Netflix Thriller Night Always Comes Alongside Vanessa Kirby; Deets

For the debut feature film from Aluna Entertainment, the production company she co-founded in 2021 with former Film4 executive Lauren Dark, Vanessa Kirby has gathered an exceptionally talented ensemble cast.

The film, titled Night Always Comes, features Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight, Fargo), Zack Gottsagen (The Peanut Butter Falcon), Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk), Julia Fox (Uncut Gems), Eli Roth (Inglourious Basterds, The Idol), Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe, WandaVision), and Michael Kelly (House of Cards, Jack Ryan). Kirby, an Oscar nominee, will also direct the film.

Night Always Comes is based on Willy Vlautin's novel

The thriller Night Always Comes is currently in production in Portland and is based on the 2021 novel by Willy Vlautin, author of Lean on Pete, which was adapted and directed by Andrew Haigh. Sarah Conradt (Mother's Instinct) wrote the screenplay, with Benjamin Caron (The Crown, Andor) directing.

The film centers on Lynette, a woman who embarks on a perilous journey through Portland. Over the course of one intense night, she confronts her troubled past, risking everything to secure a future for herself and her brother.

Along with Benjamin and Jodie Caron from Square Eyed Pictures, and Gary Levinsohn and Billy Hines from H2L Media Group, Kirby and Dark are producing for Aluna Entertainment. Ryan Bartecki of H2L, author Willy Vlautin, Chris Stinson, and Amy Greene serve as executive producers. When the concept was first announced, Netflix negotiated a multi-year first-look deal with Aluna, which was part of the acquisition of the property.

Kirby's insights on Night Always Comes and filmmaking

Speaking from Portland to Variety, Vanessa Kirby revealed that it was during the pandemic that she first read Vlautin's book alongside Dark. She explained that the book evoked memories of some of her favorite films, including Gloria directed by John Cassavetes, which she felt had a visceral, heart-pounding feel.

She also expressed her admiration for the Safdie Brothers' movies, including favorites like Uncut Gems, Good Time, and Sebastian Schipper's Victoria, complimenting the films' ethically nuanced antihero protagonists.

She continued by saying that these movies are really well made because they immerse the audience in an incredibly engaging journey, giving them the impression that they are journeying alongside the characters. That's why she thought the book was so fantastic.

Kirby mentioned that Night Always Comes reunited her with several of her most important past creative partners. This includes Benjamin Caron, with whom she collaborated closely on The Crown to develop her breakthrough role as Princess Margaret, and Netflix, which supported both The Crown and Pieces of a Woman, the 2020 drama that catapulted her into the role of leading lady and earned her an Oscar nomination.

She felt it was essential that their first production presented her narrative in one night, capturing all of her character's complexity, despair, and optimism. She remarked on feeling really special with that team.

