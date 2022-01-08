Julia Fox confirms romance with Kanye West; Calls first date night 'a real Cinderella moment'

Julia Fox and Kanye West are indeed dating, as confirmed by the former through a long essay. The actress, 31, publicly shared her stance on the matter on Interview Magazine where she described everything, from the time they met to the time she and West went out on their first proper date.

Fox opened up on how she met Kanye in Miami on New Year's Eve and they had an "instant connection." "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play,” the actress penned, via Just Jared.

Opening up further on the topic, Fox had noted that while Kanye's flight landed at 6 pm, he still made it on time to watch the play which started at 7 pm, and his punctuality left her "impressed." She revealed how Kanye had arranged for an entire photo shoot for the two of them while other people at the restaurant were dining. "The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening," she penned on Interview Magazine, via Just Jared.

She also noted how Kanye "Ye" West surprised her with "an entire hotel suite full of clothes." As she recalled the present, she stated that his gesture towards her is "every girl's dream come true." "It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!" Fox stated in the note, via Just Jared.

Concluding her note, she said that "everything" with the two of them "has been so organic." While she admitted to not knowing "where things are headed," she also revealed that if this is how her "future" would be, then she is "loving the ride."

