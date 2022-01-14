Julia Fox cosies up to Kanye West during a night out with Madonna and more; SEE PICS

Kanye West and Julia Fox are hitting the headlines with every hangout session and in recent photos uploaded by Madonna, the duo looked stunning as they posed for a group snap with Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown and Evan Ross. In the photos shared by the singer, Fox and West were seen in a cosy pose. Also, in a video shared by Evan Ross on his Instagram, West and Fox can be seen lounging on the couch, with Fox and West cuddling up.

Sharing the photos from the fun evening on her Instagram account, Madonna also hinted that actress Julia Fox will be seen in her biopic although its not clear what role she will be playing. Along with the photos, Madonna wrote in captions, "Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up."

In a group snap dropped by Madonna, Julia can be seen placing her hand on West's chest as the duo pose closely along with the rest of the group. The said photos and videos of West and Fox are from their night out at the celebrity hotspot Delilah.

Check out Madonna's post here:

According to reports, it was after this outing with Fox that Kanye got into an altercation with a fan as he headed to downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning. As reported by Billboard, West has been named as a suspect in a battery investigation relayed to an alleged physical altercation that took place there. As for Fox and West's relationship, the former confirmed their relationship in an interview with Interview magazine where she spoke about the duo having an instant connection.

