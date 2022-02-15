Julia Fox denies claims of crying over Kanye West after breakup: Haven’t cried since 1997

Julia Fox has reacted to a British tabloid's accusation that she was seen "tearfully" departing Los Angeles International Airport alone, after the model's rep confirmed speculations that she and Kanye West had called it quits.

On Monday, February 14, the Uncut Gems actress, 32, uploaded a copy of a Daily Mail piece in a since-deleted Instagram Story, after the publication of images showing her seeming distraught at an airport. “‘TEARFULLY,'” Fox wrote alongside three crying laughing emojis. “@dailymail yall are straight trash I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!! if anything I’ve been laughing more than before and if I look like s–t it’s cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was fkin [sic] late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad,” Julia wrote as per US Weekly.

Though the post is no longer on her Instagram Story, the model addressed the situation with a revealing remark on Hollywood Unlocked's account. “And just for the record I never stopped liking Kim’s posts,” she wrote. Since they spent New Year's Eve together in Miami, the Italian native has been connected to the Yeezy designer. Following their February 2021 breakup, Fox said earlier this month that she was not worried by West's numerous remarks about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians actress.

Meanwhile, the “Stronger” rapper has been taking an aim at Davidson, 28, in a series of since-deleted social media posts. The Skims CEO has yet to reply to her estranged husband's statements, but in her March 2022 Vogue feature article, she referred to herself as West's "biggest cheerleader."

