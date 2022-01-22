Julia Fox DENIES claims she's dating Kanye West 'for the money'; Quips 'I couldn't care less'

Looks like Julia Fox seems unconcerned about the speculation around her connection with Kanye West. The Uncut Gems actress, 31, seemed to address stories about her relationship with the Grammy-winning rapper, 44, while speaking up about how she's changed from being an "attention seeker" in her earlier days.

"It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care," she said on Friday's episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, as per Page Six. She further said, "People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real." She added that she only cares about creating art and "putting things into the world." "Watch my movie, read my book," the actress quipped. "That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn't care less."

In addition, Fox briefly discussed a recent meal she enjoyed with West and numerous other celebrities, including Madonna. Fox shared a video of the event, including snaps of herself snuggling with West on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. In one grainy shot, Fox and West are captured in the flashbulbs of cameras as they stroll side by side. The tape also shows the pair kissing in all-black clothing before cutting to a clip of Fox and West sitting together on what seems to be the night they spent in Los Angeles with Madonna, Brown, Floyd Mayweather, and others.

Interestingly, despite West's new connection with Fox, a source previously told PEOPLE that "he's still telling people that he wants to have Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce last year, back and he is willing to make appropriate changes to do so."

