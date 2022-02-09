Julia Fox feels it's normal if Kanye West still has 'residual feelings' for Kim Kardashian

Amid reports that Julia Fox and Kanye West may have broken up, the actress opened up about her relationship with the rapper during her recent appearance on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. Despite West's recent meltdowns involving ex-wife Kim Kardashian, it seems the Uncut Gems star feels secure about her relationship and has no jealousy when it comes to Kim.

While speaking about her relationship with Ye, the actress maintained that while she refers to him as a boyfriend, Kanye also calls her his girlfriend as she clarified their relationship status. Even as West's new romance with Fox seems to be going steady, not long ago, the rapper had spoken about wanting to get back together with Kim.

Responding to his equation with Kim, Fox spoke on the podcast, "I'm sure there's still some residual feelings, and that's normal, it's human. I also know that he's with me now. And that's all that matters", via Entertainment Tonight.

Julia believes that her relationship with Kanye is much more than what it is reported to be and even maintained, "Time will tell, you'll just see", hinting that it may be serious.

Although recently, the duo sparked breakup rumours after Kanye Was spotted hanging out with Chaney Jones. The model wore a black skin-tight bodysuit that looked strikingly similar to the one worn by rapper's ex Kim Kardashian before. Speculations of West's breakup with Fox went viral mainly after Julia deleted all pictures of the duo and unfollowed all the Kardashian accounts from her social media. Although later clarified that it was only because she was sick of seeing herself.

ALSO READ: Kanye West’s date Chaney Jones dresses like Kim Kardashian for dinner amid his breakup rumours with Julia Fox