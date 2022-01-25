Julia Fox introduces her couple nickname with Kanye West as 'Juliye'; Drops new photos with the rapper

Kanye West and Julia Fox's romance has been heating up with each passing day and after making their red carpet debut, the couple seems to have also declared their nickname. Julia took to Instagram to share photos from their recent appearance at the Paris Fashion Week and introduced their couples' name as "Juliye" which is similar to the one shared by the rapper and his former wife, Kim Kardashian as Kimye.

Taking to Instagram, Julia shared a series of stories that featured her photos along with West. In one photo, the Uncut Gems star also mentioned that the rapper is her favourite make-up artists as Kanye was seen doing a touch up for the actress. In the captions, Julia wrote, "Wanna know who my fave make up artist is?"

While introducing their couple nickname, Julia shared photos of their appearance from the Paris Fashion Week. Julia and Kanye (legally Ye) who began dating on New Year's Eve in Miami were seen donning matching black BDSM-inspired ensembles at the Schiaparelli haute couture presentation. Sharing a photo of the same, Julia captioned it as "Juliye" along with a black heart emoji.

Check out Julia Fox's Instagram story here:

Fox has been open about her relationship with Kanye and has already given a string of interviews about the same. Recently, Julia addressed remarks about the actress dating Kanye for money and spoke on the Forbidden Fruits podcast, "People are like, 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."

