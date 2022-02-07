Julia Fox & Kanye West going STRONG amid rapper's messy custody battle with Kim Kardashian

Despite reports of breaking up, Julia Fox and Kanye West are still going strong. A source close to the couple recently spoke to Page Six and revealed that the actress only deleted their pictures together from Instagram and unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts so that she could steer clear of trolls and negative comments. The insider said: “She deleted the photos because commenters were being really mean and she didn’t want to deal.” If you didn't know, the actress’ deleting spree created a buzz that she and West, 44, may have called it quits amid his ongoing messy divorce with Kardashian, 41.

The 32-year-old star previously also took to her Instagram stories over the weekend to explain her social media activity. She said: “Guys relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself. Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. I took the f–king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.’”

Apparently, Fox only wants Kardashian and West to resolve the ongoing drama. The insider also added: “Julia’s been in the same predicament, so she understands that divorces are messy and when kids are involved it makes it almost impossible. She just wants them to resolve their issues.” The insider did, however, mention that Fox finds it “a little strange and coincidental” that after “any big outing they have in the press, something like this happens.”

