Julia Fox opened up about her 'difficult' relationship with Kanye West before split announcement

Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox broke their whirlwind romance ahead of Valentine's Day after dating for little over a month. While the former pair had been almost inseparable since meeting in Miami on New Year's Eve, the Uncut Gems actress revealed in a Feb 14 interview with The Cut that the relationship wasn't always easy.

"When I'm with Ye," Fox started explaining to the outlet before trailing off as per E! News. "But even when I'm with my son, it's also very difficult." She continued. "It feels like you're just going with the flow, but the flow is very hectic, if that makes sense. It's a lot of last-minute decisions or deciding to go somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed." Julia also appeared to dismiss the popularity that came with the relationship, claiming that everything felt "much more amplified" and "much more serious."

However, on February 14, a spokeswoman for Julia confirmed their split to E! News, adding that the Forbidden Fruits podcast presenter and the 44-year-old rapper "remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together." The Cut's piece was released around an hour after E! News' revelation, although it's unclear when she talked with the magazine.

Despite the announcement of his divorce from Julia, Ye appears to be refocusing his attention on his ex Kim Kardashian, with whom he is divorcing and shares four children—North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. This month, the Yeezy designer has made many public requests on social media to "bring his family back together."

