Julia Fox Reacts To Sean Diddy Combs' Cassie Assault Video; Here's What Actress Said

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to assault, sexual abuse, rape, and violence.

Sean Diddy Combs was caught red-handed for assaulting his ex-girlfriend surfaced recently after CCTV footage captured him. Cassandra Ventura had filed an assault lawsuit against him, supported by evidence. CNN published the video on Friday, May 17, where Diddy was seen wearing a white towel around his waist and rushing toward Ventura. The reports also claimed that the rapper was drunk and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in the hotel room.

On Sunday, May 19, Diddy took to Instagram and Facebook to post an apology. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” he said. Many celebrities including 50 Cent, Aubrey O'Day, and Emily Ratajkowski slammed the singer's apology video. And, now Julia Fox joins the list offering her support to Cassie.

Julia Fox slams Sean Diddy Combs over the Cassie assault row

Julia Fox doesn't hesitate to express her opinions. The model and actress has become well-known for her frequent and controversial public comments. However, she definitely falls into the majority with her position on the Diddy and Cassie issue. When TMZ reporters approached her on May 20, she was very emphatic in expressing her outrage at the clip that CNN had broadcast. She bluntly slammed Diddy's behavior, even though the rapper just apologized on social media.

When Fox asked her about the video of Diddy hitting Cassie, she said she found it "disgusting." She told TMZ, "My heart goes out to Cassie." In the past, Julia Fox has opposed men abusing their power to cover up their crimes. In her biography Down the Drain, the actress alleged that a billionaire had drugged and physically abused her. She described an occasion when she received champagne and was welcomed on a private jet. Fox continued by saying that she had no memory of how she got there and that she woke up close to the unnamed billionaire.

Fox went on to say that the reason she didn't pursue legal action was due to the lack of proof and the treatment received by other well-known women who came forward. "I'm not sure if I would," she wrote. "And then go to battle, have years of my life taken away, and have to relive it? We’ve literally seen what happens, with Amber Heard. It’s like: is it worth it at the end of the day."

50 Cent, Aubrey O'Day, and Emily Ratajkowski on Swan Diddy Combs

50 Cent has long been at conflict with the rapper, and he has made insulting comments about him on social media. Now I’m sure Puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent; this proves nothing! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all." A second post by 50 Cent included Combs' "Enough is Enough" declaration from December of last year, in which he claimed his innocence with all the accusations against him.

After the video went viral, Aubrey O'Day, one of Diddy's oldest critics, slammed the music tycoon for not expressing guilt to Ventura. The former member of Danity Kane wrote on X, "Diddy did not express regret to Cassie; he expressed regret to everyone for what he had done."

The supermodel Emily Ratajkowski commented on a post on X that included the video with the word "monster".

In the shocking Los Angeles hotel security footage from 2016, Combs is seen assaulting his ex-girlfriend Ventura in a corridor. At the time, Combs was only dressed in socks and a towel around his waist.

