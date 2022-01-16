Julia Fox to reportedly essay the role of actress Debi Mazar in Madonna's forthcoming biopic

Julia Fox might have an important role to play in singer Madonna's forthcoming biopic. As Fox and her new flame Kanye West recently met Antonio Brown, Floyd Mayweather and Madonna, fans have been speculating whether Fox and Madonna would be starring in a new project together.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Fox might essay the role of actress Debi Mazar, Madonna's long-term friend, in her upcoming biopic. The audience has time and again compared Fox's looks to that of Mazar. They also appeared in an August 2021 interview with Document Journal, wherein Fox admitted to having never met Mazar in person but communicated over "text and DM," via Entertainment Weekly.

News about Fox's involvement in Madonna's forthcoming biopic might actually be true since the Instagram post that Madonna shared after her get-together stated that she "went to dinner with Julia [Fox] to talk about my movie."

Madonna and Debi Mazar have been friends for a long time as they met in an elevator while the latter worked as an operator at New York City's Danceteria nightclub during the '80s. While speaking about the first time she met Madonna, Mazar told Entertainment Weekly, "We got on the dance floor and tore it up...We exchanged phone numbers and that was it. We became friends!" Apart from being recognized from movies and shows including Goodfellas and Entourage, the actress also starred in several music videos of the singer including True Blue and Music.

In other news, Julia Fox and Kanye West have recently been dating while the latter is dealing with his ongoing divorce with estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Kim and Ye share four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

