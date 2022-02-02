Julia Fox RESPONDS to claims that she copied Kim Kardashian's fashion amid her romance with Kanye West

Julia Fox has been making the headlines for her romance with Kanye West and recently found herself being compared to West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian after she shared a photo of herself on Instagram, that seemed to similar to the KUWTK star. After a report mentioned that the Uncut Gems star had copied Kardashian, she responded to the claim and denied it.

It all started after Julia shared a throwback photo of herself where she was dressed in a blue Jacque Label breastplate and was seen pairing it with matching skintight pants and a small handbag. After Fox posted the photo, several netizens noted that it had similarities with one of Kim's look and accused her of copying Kardashian's fashion.

In response to one of the reports that claimed she copied Kim's look, Julia wrote a response saying, "FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf. I forgot to post it. PS. The Breast Plate is by @JacqueLabel." While Julia didn't mention Kim's name in her reply it was clear that she was trying to respond to the claims of her following Kardashian's style a sassy response.

In the meantime, Kim has been busy with her new romance with Pete Davidson. The SKIMS founder was recently spotted on a date with the Saturday Night Live cast member as the duo headed out for a dinner outing and were also accompanied by Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian. Kim and Pete have reportedly been going strong since getting together last October.

ALSO READ: Julia Fox introduces her couple nickname with Kanye West as 'Juliye'; Drops new photos with the rapper