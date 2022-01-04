Julia Fox RESPONDS to speculations about her recent date night in Miami with Kanye West

Kanye West has recently been on a date with actress Julia Fox amid his messy divorce with estranged wife Kim Kardashian. According to TMZ, the two were spotted enjoying a date night in Miami as they went to Carbone Restaurant for dinner. However, the rapper didn't confirm details of the same.

Now, Elle reports that Fox was spotted in Miami Beach when the paparazzi asked her about her date night with Kanye West, and requested comments about her relationship with the rapper. Without disclosing anything, The Uncut Gems actress said, "I don't know" while enjoying her time at the beach. It seems like neither West nor Fox wants to fuel romance rumours or address the same.

Photos from their date night were also published by TMZ and the duo seemed to be having a good time with each other. According to Page Six's report, via Elle, the duo have "nothing serious" going on and that West has been "embracing single life," after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum requested the court to speed up with her divorce process with West. Kim and Kanye aka 'Kimye' share four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Previously, during the feud-ending event with Drake, Kanye West had also addressed some lyrics to Kim which specifically mentioned her name. While changing the lyrics to Runaway, the rapper said, "I need you run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly.” Interestingly, the television star was also present at the event with their eldest daughter North West. Kim had filed for divorce in February 2021.

