Julia Fox REVEALS her romance with Kanye West was the 'best thing that could have happened' to her

Following her split with rapper Kanye West, Julia Fox is finally opening up about her short-lived romance with the Praise God rapper. On Tuesday, Fox attended the premiere of the DC classic The Batman in New York, while on the red carpet the Uncut Gems actress had a chat with ET and dished about her relationship with Kanye West.

According to reports, Fox and West first met during a New Year's Eve Party in Miami. Subsequently, the pair raised romance rumours when they were snapped in New York together. Following the rumour train, Fox revealed in a sit down with Interview Magazine, via ET, that the duo had an "instant connection." Their romance was a surprise to some as the rumours erupted amid Ye's many public outbursts regarding his ex Kim Kardashian.

Even though things were looking up for the Fox-West couple as they celebrated the actress' birthday together in early February, the sudden split of the couple came as a shock to many when news broke on Valentine's day that the two had parted ways. During her interview with ET on Tuesday night, Fox told the outlet about her relationship with the Yeezy founder, "It was the best thing that could have happened to me."

Interestingly, Fox detailed that being together with Ye was "like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about." Fox went on and shared that she was still in contact with Ye and added, "We're still friends, yeah."

