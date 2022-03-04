Julia Fox REVEALS she lost 15 pounds while dating Kanye West; Says 'I tried my best to make it work'

Following the news about Julia Fox calling it quits with ex-boyfriend Kanye West, the actress is opening up about her brief romance with the Donda rapper and how it affected her. In a chat with New York Times, via ET, Fox revealed that her relationship with the Yeezy founder was destined to end sooner than later.

Although in a previous sit down with Interview Magazine, Fox had disclosed that she and Kanye had an "instant connection", now in her recent statement Fox had some things to say about how stressful the relationship was for her. !n another past interview with ET on the premiere of Matt Reeves' The Batman, the actress had admitted that her romance with West was "the best thing that could have happened" to her.

However, Fox added in her most recent interview that she, "tried my best to make it work." She went on to continue and confessed, "I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life?" Fox then added, "It just wasn’t sustainable," she also gave another shocking detail as she continued to add, "I lost like 15 pounds in that month."

Meanwhile, the West-Kardashian drama is still on as in his latest music video for Easy, Kanye dragged a caricature of his ex Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson and proceeded to "bury him alive." Following this endeavour by Kanye to drag Pete's name through the mud things have tensed up between him and the KKW mogul. Moreover, Kim recently shed off her last name "West" after legally winning her singlehood from the rapper. Fans expect Kanye to stir more drama in the coming days as the ex-couple gets closer to a finalized divorce.

ALSO READ Kim Kardashian declared 'legally single', drops West from her last name