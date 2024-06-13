Julia Fox Reveals She’d Still Want To Play Debi Mazar In Madonna’s Biopic If Pop Icon Chooses To Make One; DEETS

Julia Fox expressed her interest in playing the role of Debi Mazar in Moadonna’s biopic. In 2022, Fox confirmed that she would be portraying the role. However, the movie was officially delayed. The actress still hopes the pop icon will get on board after returning from her Celebrations World Tour.

In an interview with IndieWire, the actress shared about her character in Madonna’s biopic. The No Sudden Move actress revealed that the pop icon and Mazar had been friends since they were 19 and have remained so to date.

What did Julia Fox say about wanting to play Debi Mazar in Madonna’s biopic?

In a conversation with the entertainment portal, Fox shared that while she is eager to be a part of the Madonna biopic, she is not sure when the work on the film will begin again. The actress stated, “I mean, I’d still love to, but I genuinely don’t know.” Fox went on to add that though she would have aged out of her character, she is looking forward to playing the role if it is ever made again.

Speaking of the film, the Camgirl actress shared, “I know it was gonna be either a tour or movie, and then she went on tour. So, I don’t know when the movie will be picking back up again or when they’re going to start working on it again. But I didn’t hear anything. I actually don’t know."

Advertisement

In 2022, after the media portals broke the news of the Madonna biopic being made, Mazar took to her Instagram account to express her excitement for the film. In the caption, Madonna’s best friend stated, "I find it all quite amusing, but what I find most interesting is that someone will be playing ME!"

She further added, "It's surreal! I have NO idea how the script reads or who Madonna has in mind. We have been friends for so damn long; I'm curious! It sure has been a journey."

ALSO READ: Never Been Better TBH': Julia Fox On How She Enjoyed Celibacy Over The Last 2.5 Years

What would Madonna’s biopic have been about?

In her interview with an entertainment outlet, Madonna shared that her biopic would have covered the struggles she faced as an artist who was “trying to survive in a man's world as a woman, and really just the journey." The music legend had also picked up a film with Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody and Hollywood star Julia Garner to tell the story that followed the life of the superstar and her initial days in New York.

Advertisement

In the work field, Madonna returned from her Celebrations Tour in May after concluding the leg in Brazil.

ALSO READ: 'They're All Really Embarrassing': Julia Fox Shares How All Her Past Relationships, Including Kanye West Were 'Cringe'