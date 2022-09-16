Julia Fox says she's 'proud' of herself for breaking up with Kanye West: He had a lot to work on
Months after she parted ways from Kanye West, Julia Fox is opening up about her whirlwind romance with the rapper.
Julia Fox is reflecting on her split from her whirlwind romance Kanye West. In a recent chat with ES Magazine, via TMZ, the Uncut Gems actress opened up about her thoughts on their relationship and their subsequent breakup. The pair were first linked in January of 2022 and things were looking up for them as they started making public appearances together but the dream did not last long as they broke up after just two months of being together.
In the interview, Fox noted that she was proud of herself for leaving the scenes the minute she saw the first red flag. She shares that when the two got together, West had a lot on his plate to resolve, "It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it or energy ... I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that." The pair started dating almost after a year of Kim Kardashian's divorce filing from the rapper whom she shared four kids with.
Meanwhile, Fox admitted that she could not keep up with the Yeezy founder's chaotic lifestyle once "real life set in." Julia added that she might have had a chance of a long-time romance with West if she didn't have a one-year-old son but the fast lifestyle was too much to handle on top of being a mother. For those unversed, the couple called it quits in early 2022 around the same time when Kanye was broadcasting his wishes to come back together with his family on the Internet.
ALSO READ Julia Fox opened up about her 'difficult' relationship with Kanye West before split announcement