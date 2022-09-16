Julia Fox says she's 'proud' of herself for breaking up with Kanye West: He had a lot to work on

Julia Fox is reflecting on her split from her whirlwind romance Kanye West. In a recent chat with ES Magazine, via TMZ, the Uncut Gems actress opened up about her thoughts on their relationship and their subsequent breakup. The pair were first linked in January of 2022 and things were looking up for them as they started making public appearances together but the dream did not last long as they broke up after just two months of being together.

In the interview, Fox noted that she was proud of herself for leaving the scenes the minute she saw the first red flag. She shares that when the two got together, West had a lot on his plate to resolve, "It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it or energy ... I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that." The pair started dating almost after a year of Kim Kardashian's divorce filing from the rapper whom she shared four kids with.