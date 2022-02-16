Julia Fox SLAMS trolls criticising her publicised romance with Kanye West; Says ‘He f–king wanted me to’

Julia Fox recently slammed trolls who suggested that she publicised her relationship with Kanye West for clout and called her “desperate for attention.” In an Instagram comment that took a nasty aim at the actress, she clapped back: “He f–king wanted me to!!!!” sharing the screenshot on IG stories. If you didn't know, the Uncut Gems star, 32, split from the rapper this weekend and hasn’t been shy about indulging in details of their short but whirlwind romance since they started dating.

Fox detailed their very first day, writing a long piece for Interview magazine, for which the pair also posed for steamy photoshoots. “You talked about the man in the press like you all were married. Just desperate for the attention. Wasn’t even 15 mins, maybe like 2 mins of fame,” one comment on her Instagram read.

Fox’s response however fuels speculations that the publicised romance was just to make his estranged wife Kim Kardashian jealous. Despite the drama, Fox insists that she’s doing well. In a now-deleted IG post, the actress had written: “Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!”

While Fox is doing fine, the same cannot be said about Kanye. Since the split, the rapper has come unhinged and made several attacks on Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

