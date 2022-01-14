Julia Fox SPEAKS OUT about her romance with Kanye West; Says 'I don’t have any expectations'

Julia Fox has finally opened up about the various rumours doing rounds on social media about her newly blossoming romance with Kanye West. During a chat on the podcast Forbidden Fruits, Fox noted what the duo's relationship has been. She also expressed her point of view of "just living in the moment" with the Donda rapper.

"I don’t have any expectations,” the Uncut Gems actress noted as she opened up on how their romance has "no labels" as of now. "It’s just people who make each other feel better. It’s a very Gemini-Aquarius connection. It’s very inspirational," Fox said during the interview, via ET Canada.

While lauding the similarities between her and her new beau, Fox also added that "they keep up with each other" which for her, "is cool." " I talk very fast and I can have ten trains of thought or whatever. What’s really exciting about him is that any idea can become a reality. Anything is possible. Any dream is possible. And I love that. He’s just such a doer," she said, via ET Canada.

While calling Kanye West "a f******g genius," Fox noted that it has been "an honour" for her "to be in his presence and to witness history happening." She revealed how she has been in the studio with him and listened to some of his new songs, which according to her are "f*****g insane."

As for Fox, she stated how her close friends, who know both of them have told her how their romance "makes so much sense." Opening up on being a fan of the Kardashians, she didn't hesitate to add that "it’s not really that serious," however, like everyone else, she has also admired the Kardashian family.

