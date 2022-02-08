Julia Garner addresses rumours of playing Madonna in upcoming biopic; Here's what she said

Julia Garner might portray Madonna in her upcoming biography. On Sunday's "Watch What Happens Live," the actress was talking with Andy Cohen when a caller inquired whether she was in discussions to portray the singer on film.

However, Garner remained cryptic, shrugging, “You know, you know as much as I do.” Interestingly, Cohen said that Madonna followed Garner on Instagram, and that it would be "brilliant" if it happened. Garner's remarks come after the Sunday Mirror announced last year that she and Florence Pugh were vying for the role of Madonna in the biopic. An insider told the paper as per ET Canada: “Realistically, there are only a couple of people in town who could pull this role off.”

The insider further said, "fans and the press have already weighed in and, from that perspective, Julia is their frontrunner because she is such a dead ringer for early-career Madonna. Still, there are serious politics and scheduling issues in the way of Julia landing the part. The final decision will be Madonna’s alone, since she’s directing and it’s her story."

Meanwhile, in other news, Ozark fame Julia Garner will next be seen in Shonda Rhimes' next Netflix series "Inventing Anna." It is based on the true story of Delvey, 30, a faux-socialite scammer who became famous after a 2018 New York Magazine article detailing how the Russian-born grifter from a middle-class family came to New York in 2013 and pretended to be a German heiress with a USD 67 million trust fund.

