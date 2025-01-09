Julia Garner Talks About Her Role In Upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Julia Garner is soaring high with success and also securing good projects. And recently, in an interview, the actress, who will be seen in the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps, also discussed the look of her character in the same.

While chatting with Entertainment Weekly, Garner shared that she could not really speak much about that project. The actress added that all she could say was that she was “very lucky” to have a role in that venture and that the “Fantastic Four are fantastic.”

She added, “They are so amazing in this. I'm very excited for people to see them. I'm assuming that this Silver Surfer is gonna be really shiny like in the other previous ones and the comic books. So, yeah, that's all I'm gonna say.”

The Inventing Anna star confirmed this being the first time Marvel is courting her for a role in their cinematic universe, per the outlet. While talking about landing the character, Garner talked about feeling like a lot of that has to do with the casting and what felt correct. The performer continued, “But that's not just Marvel; that's any project. You need to connect with the character.”

Along with Garner, The Fantastic Four: First Step will also star the stellar cast, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Ralph Ineson, and many more. The venture, which is directed by Matt Shakmam, is slated to be released on July 25, 2025.

As far as Garner’s latest professional endeavors go, she will be seen in WolfMan, which is a horror/fantasy movie. The project is set to be released on January 17, 2025.

