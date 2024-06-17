Julia Quinn Reveals THIS on Major Gender Swap In Bridgerton Show; Jess Brownell Says Author Gave Her Blessings To Make Changes

Bridgerton Season 3 has created a buzz on the internet ever since its release on Netflix. However, one of the major shockers that the audience was met with at the end of the season was the introduction of a queer character in the show. It came as a surprise to the fans of the book, as in the novel, Francesca is met with a man whom she later falls in love with.

The plot twist in the show is that the love interest for Fransesca has been introduced as a woman. The showrunner, Jess Brownell, revealed that Quinn was aware of the gender swap and gave her blessings to make changes in the narrative of the show.

How would the fandom react to the changes made in the plot of Bridgerton?

The Julia Quinn books have been as popular as the Netflix show. While the author approved the changes to the story to include a queer character, Quinn and Brownell stated that they were prepared to face backlash from the reader community. The showrunner said, “We talked about the fact that with almost any single book, there would be a side of the fandom that would be disheartened to see their favorite characters changed.”

Brownell shared that she would not have made changes to the plot of any other book, but the creator of the show could resonate with Fransesca’s story and planned on making a major gender swap to the story.

Jess Brownell shares her thoughts on introducing a queer character

In a conversation with Teen Vogue, Brownell revealed that she did not want to introduce a queer character just for the sake of it but wanted to give a proper representation of the community. The showrunner claimed, “I didn’t want to just insert a queer character for queer character’s sake. I want to tell a story that accurately reflects a queer experience, and the first time I read Francesca’s book, I really identified with it as a queer woman. Maybe not in the way Julia Quinn intended.”

Bridgerton, part 2 of season 3, revolves around the story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Since the release, fans have been loving the chemistry between Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton.

Season 3 of Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.

