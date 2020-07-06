  1. Home
Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder celebrate 18 years of marriage anniversary with the cutest picture

Notting Hill star Julia Roberts celebrated her 18th wedding anniversary with her cinematographer husband Daniel Moder by sharing the most adorable photo on her Instagram.
Julia Roberts and her husband Daniel Moder celebrated their 18th marriage anniversary recently. The Pretty Woman actor who usually shies away from PDA took to Instagram to commemorate the special day, sharing a rare photo of her and the cinematographer. In the photograph, the Notting Hill star was seen giving a kiss on the cheek to her hubby. "18 years #heckyes," Roberts captioned her heartwarming snap. Fans and friends of the family couldn't help but congratulate the couple on their milestone.

 

“Happy Anniversary! You two are truly awesome,” a fan wrote. While Shade Sunscreen owner Strider Rasberry Wasilewski left heart-eyed emojis in the comment section. Roberts and Moder met while shooting The Mexican in 2000. A couple of years later, the duo tied the knot in 2002, and continue to raise their three children together, 15-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 13-year-old Henry.

 

In 2018, Roberts opened up about how her husband completely changed her life. "I think that first kind of real 'seismic shift' was meeting Danny," Roberts told Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast. "Getting married to Danny. That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way. He truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favourite human. I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody. Really, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company."

Credits :ET Online, Goop podcast, InstagramGetty Images

