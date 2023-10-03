Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke unite in thriller 'Leave the World Behind': A weekend gataway turns into global catastrophe

Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke team up in an upcoming thriller, Leave the World Behind, in which they play Amanda and Clay, dad and mom taking their youngsters, Archie and Rose, on a weekend getaway just before a global catastrophe unfolds. The trailer, recently launched through Netflix, introduces the chilling storyline.

Leave the World Behind storyline

Things take a dramatic turn when Mahershala Ali's person, G.H., and his daughter Ruth, arrive at the apartment home, claiming to be its proprietors. They deliver news of a big cyberattack crippling the USA, adding a layer of anxiety to the unfolding catastrophe.

Kevin Publisher 1st Baron Verulam also makes an appearance within the trailer, cautioning the opposite characters that humanity appears to have been abandoned as an enigmatic disaster looms.

The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows greater terrifying through the minute, forcing all people to come back to phrases with their locations in a collapsing world.

Leave the World Behind director, release date, and more

Leave the World Behind is directed by Sam Esmail, recognized for his paintings in the TV series Mr. Robot. It's based on the bestselling novel of the same call by way of Rumaan Alam, published in 2020. Esmail, who previously collaborated with Julia Roberts on Homecoming, takes the helm as director and co-executive manufacturer.

An interesting word about the manufacturing is the involvement of former President Barack Obama and previous First Lady Michelle Obama via their company, Higher Ground Productions. This marks their organization's debut in the world of narrative fictional features.

In addition to Roberts and Esmail, the movie's manufacturing team includes Chad Hamilton, Marisa Yeres Gill, and Lisa Gillan as manufacturers. Executive manufacturers encompass Tonia Davis, Daniel M. Stillman, Nick Krishnamurthy, and Rumaan Alam.

Esmail shared in an interview with Vanity Fair that President Obama presented valuable script remarks, helping to floor the tale in fact. The former president's notes furnished insights into individual development and empathy, showing his authentic ardor for storytelling and cinema.

Leave the World Behind promises to be a gripping and notion-upsetting mystery, with a skilled solid, and excellent team of creators in the back of it. Keep a watch out for this exciting cinematic enjoy. Leave the World Behind is in select theaters Nov. 22, then streaming on Netflix Dec. 8.

