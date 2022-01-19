Julia Roberts and George Clooney's new movie Ticket to Paradise halts filming due to surge in COVID-19

Julia Roberts and George Clooney's upcoming romantic comedy movie Ticket to Paradise has halted its production due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. According to ET Canada, the movie, which has been in production in Australia has paused shooting due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Queensland.

According to a report from Daily Mail, via ET Canada, there were only two weeks left to complete shooting on the movie, however, given the recent events, the production might go on hiatus for at least three months. The report also suggested that the lead actors, George Clooney and Julia Roberts have flown to their homes in the USA while waiting for the surge to subside in Australia. As of Monday, Queensland in Australia recorded nearly 16,000 new cases of COVID-19, along with 16 deaths, and has reported Monday as the single deadliest day there since the pandemic commenced in 2020.

As for the movie, it revolves around a divorced couple who work together to stop their daughter from making the same mistakes that they had made when they were young. The movie also stars Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd and Lucas Bravo. Ticket to Paradise is currently scheduled to be released on October 21, 2022, but neither the makers nor the actors have confirmed anything about a delay in release yet due to delays in filming amid the COVID-19 surge.

