Julia Roberts and husband Daniel Moder share rare selfies marking their 19th anniversary: Just getting started

While Americans enjoyed the Fourth of July last weekend, Julia Roberts and her husband Daniel Moder celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary with romantic selfies posted on Instagram.

Julia Roberts, America's eternal sweetheart, just commemorated a special day in her personal life! On the Fourth of July, while Americans enjoyed their Independence Day, the Oscar-winning actress and her husband Daniel Moder celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary by heading to a romantic outing on the beach. The lovebirds shared rare selfies on Instagram marking a major milestone in their love story.

In Julia's IG post, you see the Pretty Woman star lovingly wrapping her arm around her hubby's shoulders as the two pose for a selfie. While Daniel is shirtless with a white and black striped towel wrapped around him, Roberts keeps it casual cool in a beige floral shirt, an orange snapback and huge black rectangular sunglasses as her hair is left open in loose curls. "19 years. Just getting started! #conwings," the 53-year-old actress wrote as her IG caption along with red, white and blue heart emojis also signifying the national holiday and a wink emoji.

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson took to the comments section to wish the happy couple, writing, "Happy happy anniversary! Gotta celebrate big on 20th!" David Beckham, Julia's niece Emma Roberts, Mandy Moore and Lily Collins also hit a like for the sweet anniversary post.

On the other hand, Moder shared another cuddly throwback photo of the couple as Roberts leans on her man's shoulder, who clicks the selfie. While Julia is seen sporting a grey hoodie with her pigtails covered, Daniel looks handsome in a grey sweatshirt over a white tee along with a black snapback. We're loving Roberts' no makeup look in both snaps as she shows off her ethereal, evergreen beauty.

"Today we start our 20th year of marriage. This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea ... just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time," the 52-year-old cinematographer wrote as his IG caption revealing the memorable moment behind the heartwarming photo of the pair.

Check out Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder's romantic 19th wedding anniversary wishes for each other on Instagram below:

Belated Happy Wedding Anniversary to Julia and Daniel!

ALSO READ: Pretty Woman turns 30; Here’s why Julia Roberts & Richard Gere starrer is the Pinkvilla Pick of the Day

For the unversed, Julia and Daniel met on the sets of The Mexican and tied the knot on July 4, 2002. The couple has three children - twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus 'Finn' Walter, 16, and son Henry Daniel, 14.

Share your comment ×