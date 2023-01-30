Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston to collaborate in a body-swap comedy movie? Here’s what we know

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston are among the most popular and loved actresses in Hollywood. While fans love to watch either of them on screen, imagine the possibilities of beauty, fun, and excitement when these two actors come together for a movie. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, Roberts and Aniston will be teaming up for a movie. And not just any film – a body-swap comedy movie at that! Read on to find out more about the project.

According to a recent report in Deadline, Amazon Studios will be making the comedy starring Roberts and Aniston. As per the publication, the studios won the project after a competitive and ‘heated auction’ that involved four other studios and streamers. At last, the film went to Amazon. The movie will be backed by Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment.

The film will be written and directed by Max Barbakow – who directed Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti starrer Palm Springs. Nothing much is known about the plot of the film as of yet, or even its title. However, Variety notes that star-driven comedies are doing well at the box-office, and there seems to be a demand for collaboration among A-list superstars. For instance, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s movie The Lost City, and Julia Roberts’ film with George Clooney, Ticket to Paradise, each minted $150 million worldwide.

Recently, Julia Roberts learned a shocking revelation about her family lineage. More on it is below.

Julia Roberts is not really a Roberts?

Recently, Julia Roberts appeared on PBS’ Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr, where she learned about a centuries-old family scandal involving her great-great-grandmother. After analyzing Roberts’ family tree, Gates Jr. informed her that her great-grandfather was born a decade after her great-great-grandfather Willis Roberts had died. Her grandmother named Rhoda Suttle Roberts was married to Willis since the 1850s but, his death in 1864 left a startling gap. A shocked Julia then asked Gates Jr, “Oh wait – but am I not a Roberts?”

Gates Jr then explained to her that public databases had found a ‘cluster of matches’ which traced Julia to a man named Henry McDonald Mitchell Jr.

When Julia asked if she is actually Julia Mitchells and not Roberts, Gates Jr replied, “You are Julia Mitchells.” He confirmed it and said, “You are not a Roberts, biologically.”