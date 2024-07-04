Julia Roberts as a Taylor Swift Fan: From Onstage Surprises to Meeting Travis Kelce

Julia Roberts, known for her iconic roles in films such as Pretty Woman and Erin Brockovich, is a huge fan of Taylor Swift and proudly refers to herself as a Swiftie as per PEOPLE. Her admiration for the pop star has resulted in unforgettable experiences, ranging from surprise performances on stage to recent interactions with Swift's close friends.

Onstage surprise at the 1989 tour

Roberts' public fandom peaked during Taylor Swift's 1989 Tour in August 2015. The actress, accompanied by her children, twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, then 10, and Henry, 8, was unexpectedly invited onstage during Swift's performance in Santa Clara, California. Swift, known for her surprise guest appearances, invited Roberts to join her on the song Style, which also features folk legend Joan Baez.

Reflecting on the spontaneous dance break with Swift, Roberts joked to Extra TV, "I would have washed my hair. I was, like, wearing a ponytail and leggings, tennis shoes." Despite the impromptu nature of the invitation, Roberts' children encouraged her to attend, making their first concert experience a cherished family memory.

Julia Roberts in the Swift's squad

Julia Roberts' connection with Taylor Swift went beyond the stage. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2016, host Ellen DeGeneres jokingly referred to herself and Roberts as members of Swift's elite squad. DeGeneres surprised Roberts with a video of her onstage dance with Joan Baez, to which Roberts joked about her own dancing skills while DeGeneres mocked the performance.

Advertisement

Roberts has openly expressed her admiration for Swift's music. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2023, Roberts explained why Swift's song Betty had a special meaning for her, mentioning that it reminded her of her mother, who was also named Betty. Roberts' endorsement of Betty struck a chord with fans.

Meeting Travis Kelce at Swift's Eras Tour

Julia Roberts recently made headlines during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Dublin, where she was seen having a heartfelt conversation with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's NFL star boyfriend. A viral video showed deaf artist and lip reader Jackie Gonzalez decoding Roberts' message to Kelce and expressing her joy for the couple in an open and supportive exchange.

Roberts' genuine enthusiasm for Swift's music and personal connections within Swift's circle continues to captivate fans, showing her as not only an accomplished actress but also an active member of Swift's extended fan base.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Adam and Chelsea's Bedroom Mistake Lead to More Trouble?