Julia Roberts Birthday: 5 times the actress gave a RARE peek at her family life with husband Daniel Moder

Julia Roberts is known to be an extremely private person when it comes to her personal life. The actress has been happily married to cinematographer Daniel Moder for over 20 years and also shares children Hazel Moder, Phinnaeus Moder, Henry Daniel Moder with him. Thanks to Instagram though, fans have been lucky to get a glimpse of Roberts' adorable family and the actress does once in a while give a glimpse of her sweet moments with them on Instagram.

Be it birthdays or anniversaries, Julia is known to drop a few photos with her family and they are beyond adorable. The actress and her family usually shuttle between their Malibu and New Mexico home and previously in an interview with Oprah, Roberts had mentioned how special it feels to be home as she said, "It's peaceful, and it's a relief. I always say you can't be in a bad mood here. I don't know if it's New Mexico or just the mountains, but you can't be silly in a negative way."

As the actress celebrates her 54th birthday on October 28, we take a look at some of Julia's most adorable family moments.

Julia and her husband's adorable selfie

In July this year, Julia and Daniel celebrated their 19th anniversary, and to mark the same, the actress dropped a sweet selfie of the duo from the beach. Sharing the cute photo, Julia captioned it as, "19 years...Just getting started."

Julia's loved up photo with Daniel

Showing some rare social media PDA, Roberts shared this adorable photo with her husband last year, where she was seen planting a kiss on his cheek. This rare romantic snap of the duo was also from one of their anniversary celebrations.

Julia Roberts' sweet father's day post

The Homecoming actress made sure to pay a lovely tribute to her husband on Father's day as she not only shared a sweet photo of him but also had the kindest words to say as she wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to all the Fathers and Father figures. Most especially this man. our compass and unfaltering inspiration."

Julia's cute snap with her niece Emma Roberts

In case you weren't aware, actress Emma Roberts is the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and the niece of Julia. The duo share an amazing bond and Emma often features on the actress' Instagram feed. This photo shows the duo enjoying a game of mahjong together which as Julia's caption, Emma managed to win.

Julia's perfect click with her kids

This photo shared by Daniel is one of the rare posts where Julia and him posed with their children. This amazing family selfie captures the actress enjoying an amazing time with kids, Phinneaus and Hazel, 16, and son Henry, 14.

