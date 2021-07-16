Julia Roberts’ daughter Hazel makes her red carpet debut at 16; Takes 2021 Cannes Film Festival by storm

Julia Roberts’ 16-year-old daughter Hazel recently stepped out on the 2021 Cannes Film Festival red carpet to support her father Danny Moder.

Pretty Woman actress Julia Roberts may be a regular on red carpets but someone in her family is learning the chops! The actress’ 16-year-old daughter Hazel Moder recently made her very first red carpet appearance at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in France earlier this week to support dad Danny Moder at the premiere for his new movie Flag Day.

For the unversed, Danny--Julia‘s husband is a cinematographer, the couple even met on the sets of their movie The Mexican back in 2000. Since then, the couple has been happily married and welcomed twins Hazel and Phinnaeus back in November 2004 and son Henry in June 2007. While Julia’s kids and much of her personal life has stayed away from the spotlight, this rare outing on the red carpet surely makes up for it!

In other news, just last week, Julia celebrated her and Danny’s 19’th year wedding anniversary. The Oscar-winning actress shared a beachside selfie of her and Daniel Moder on Instagram Sunday and captioned the photo, “19 years Just getting started! #conwings.” “Happy happy anniversary!” Tom Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, wrote in the comments section. “Gotta celebrate big on 20th!” Moder also shared a throwback selfie of him and Roberts on Sunday that was taken before they tied the knot. “Today we start our 20th year of marriage. This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea … just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time,” he captioned the photo. “One epic day at a time.”

The famously private “Eat Pray Love” star gushed about Moder to People in 2017. “I mean, every day my husband walks in the door it’s like a recurring dream,” she told the mag. “I’m like, ‘Ah, he’s back!'”

