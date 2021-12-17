Julia Roberts gatecrashes George Clooney's Jimmy Kimmel interview, leaves host saying 'holy moly'

George Clooney is currently busy promoting his upcoming directorial The Tender Bar and during his recent virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor who is known to be one of Hollywood's wittiest pranksters, left host Jimmy Kimmel stunned after Ticket to Paradise co-star Julia Roberts made a surprise appearance by crashing his interview.

Clooney was seen making a virtual appearance on the show along with child actor Daniel Ranieri, who will be seen in Clooney's upcoming film. During the interview, when Jimmy asked 10-year-old Ranieri who his favourite Batman was among his director George Clooney and co-star Ben Affleck, before Daniel could answer, Julia could be seen sliding into George's frame while sporting dark glasses.

A stunned Jimmy Kimmel could then be seen saying, "Oh my goodness, wow. Holy moly" while neither George nor Julia showed any expressions. Pointing out Roberts' presence, Kimmel said, "George, I don't know if you're aware of this, but there's a woman sitting next to you." Clooney then pretended to look everywhere and gestured he didn't see anyone.

As Roberts rolled away, Kimmel then joked, "Maybe I hallucinated that. It looked like Julia Roberts though."

Watch George Clooney's interview with Jimmy Kimmel HERE

Julia and George are known to have been close since they worked together on Ocean's Eleven, Money Monster, and more. The duo have been shooting for their upcoming romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise currently, which is slated to release next year.

As for Clooney's upcoming directorial, the film stars Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri and Ben Affleck in lead roles. The film is releasing in US theatres on December 17.

