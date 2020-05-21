Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman, Millie Bobby Brown & other stars hand over their social media to COVID 19 experts

Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman, Millie Bobby Brown and other Hollywood stars are handing over their social media to coronavirus experts. Read on to know more.

While the scientists are still working on a cure for the Coronavirus, More than 328,000 people have also died of COVID-19. About 5 million people have been infected by the disease and nearly 1.9 million have recovered, Johns Hopkins University showed. Amid the ongoing health crisis, which is taking the world by storm, various Hollywood celebrities, including Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman and Millie Bobby Brown, are saying goodbye to their social media accounts, to help stop the spread of the deadly virus.

As part of The Pass the Mic initiative, Julia Roberts will kick start the project by handing over her social media accounts to Dr. Anthony Fauci on May 21, to spread information about on this deadly disease. Julia has 8.7 million followers on Instagram. The celebrities will hand over their accounts for one day to frontline workers, health, economic and other experts, The ONE Campaign stated. The One Campaign has also launched a trailer featuring other celebs, including Rainn Wilson, Penelope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley, who will hand over her account to the experts on May 22, Daily Mail reported.

The last scheduled takeover will happen on May 26, Daily Mail reported. Hugh Jackman, who has 29.2 million followers on Insta, will pass his accounts to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Former President of Liberia. Various other celebrities have also joined the initiative and have offered to give up their accounts for a greater good. The expert will also use Millie Bobby Brown (33.1 million followers) and Aya Chebbi's (Youth Envoy, African Union) accounts but they have not been added to the schedule yet.

