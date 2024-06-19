Julia Roberts Shares Heartfelt Tribute On Son Henry's 17th Birthday With Adorable Throwback Photos

Hollywood’s one of the most sought-after actresses, Julia Roberts, is also a proud and emotional mom today as his son Henry turns 17. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Roberts shared a cutesy throwback picture with Henry to give a tribute on his birthday.

In the photo, Julia can be seen carrying a baby Henry in her arms while smiling ear-to-ear. Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, "Incredible that this baby is now a towering 17 year old wonder! Happy Birthday beautiful Henry 💙”. The Notting Hill actress shares Henry and the twins Hazel and Phinnaeus (19) with her husband Danny Moder. Check out the post below.

Julia Roberts on her family life

When Julia Roberts appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actress shared how it’s a 50-50 balance that now Henry stays at home while the twins are off to college. Julia often talked about her family life and opened up about maintaining her house and career without juggling like other actresses.

In an interview with British Vogue, the Oscar-winning actress shared, "By the time I had the success of my family life and had a husband and children who wanted to stay at home, I had been working for 18 years. And so I felt that I had the luxury. I didn't have to pick one or the other.” Julia Roberts further explained, "It was easy to pause work life to nurture my home life. And so, because I have girlfriends who were having to juggle being at work and having to go into the bathroom, and you know, get out that breast pump, I sort of went through that with them by proxy. To be allowed the luxury of staying home and being with my family, I had a deep gratitude for that time."

Advertisement

Roberts likes to spend quality time with her family, and she has talked about it now and then. She opened up to PEOPLE that she recently discovered a series with her kids and she loved to watch it with them while cuddling up.

ALSO READ: Are Brad Pitt And Ines De Ramon Planning Parenthood Amid Angelina Jolie Legal Troubles? Report Says THIS

Julia Roberts’ recent projects

Julia has been featured in an array of big projects recently, including Netflix’s Leave the World Behind and Ticket to Paradise in which she acted alongside George Clooney. Now, she is all set to make her appearance in the upcoming thriller movie After the Hunt, which also stars Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri.

After the Hunt is a dramatic thriller that revolves around a college professor whose life takes a sharp turn after a student blames another colleague, leading to a secret spilling out. What happens next is what the rest of the narrative is made.

Well, Julia Roberts’ post for her son is surely heartwarming. Let us know what you think about it.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton's Birthday With Heartfelt Instagram Tribute; Calls Him Her Everything