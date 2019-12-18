Julia Roberts would like to get stranded on an island with THESE actors; Find Out

Julia Roberts recently revealed that she would like to get stranded on an island with three of her former co-stars. Read on for more details.

According to Julia Roberts, three of her former co-stars George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Tom Hanks can turn being stranded on an island into a fun getaway for her. During her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on December 17, the actress and the host played a fun game of Burning Questions. As part of the game, the 52-year-old actress was asked to pick between Clooney, Pitt and Hanks as to whom she'd like to be stranded on an island with.

Answering the question, the actress asserted that she can’t pick one of them because she believes that all of them would make being stranded fun for different reasons. “Hard to say,” she said as she tapped her buzzer. She further elaborated that each of her former co-stars can provide unique assets to being stranded. “Tom has done it," she said, referring to Hanks’ role as a man stranded on an island for years in the film Cast Away (2000).

Coming to Pitt, she said that her Ocean's Eleven co-star will bring an element of companionship and optimism in the hopeless situation. And finally, talking about Clooney, the actress said, “Well, you would just laugh and get super sunburned and then you'd laugh and die”.

Following this, the Academy Award-winning actress was asked where she keeps her Oscar trophy. Julia said, "In a room that has a piano that my daughter plays and we call it the piano room. And I thought that might sound pretentious, so I said 'parlor'”.

