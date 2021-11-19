Julia Stiles expecting second child with husband Preston J. Cook, debuts baby bump on red carpet

Julia Stiles and her husband, camera assistant Preston J. Cook, are expecting their second child. On Thursday, the 40-year-old actress announced the news by embracing her baby belly on the red carpet while attending a screening of "The Humans" at New York City's Village East Cinema.

However, Stiles wore a black turtleneck dress that hugged her tummy and concealed her baby bump until she started caressing it. As per Page Six, this will be the actress's second child with Cook, whom she married in a self-described "shotgun wedding" in September 2017 while pregnant with their now-4-year-old son, Strummer. On the set of the 2015 thriller "Blackway," the "Silver Linings Playbook" actor met industry pro Cook. In January 2016, she announced their engagement.

Check out her red carpets photo below:

Stiles has been a hands-on mother who isn't hesitant to lash back at the rare mom-shamer on social media since welcoming Strummer in October 2017. In December 2017, the Emmy nominee replied to criticism over how she carried her infant son. “It was brought to my attention that in the previous photo I am not holding my baby correctly. Wow, I didn’t expect that,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “What was supposed to be a shout out of products I like, suddenly becomes an invitation to comment on my baby, and my ability as a mother. That’s the internet for you."

Interestingly, Julia went on to feature in a slew of Hollywood blockbusters, including Down To You, Save The Last Dance, and the Bourne films. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy for her performance as Lumen Pierce in Dexter, a Showtime serial killer thriller.

ALSO READ:Julia Stiles REVEALS her fondest memory of working with Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You