Julia Stiles RECALLS working with 'gracious' Heath Ledger on 10 Things I Hate About You

Julia Stiles recently spoke about late actor Heath Ledger's amazing work ethic as she remembered working with him on the popular rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You.

Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger's palpable chemistry in 10 Things I Hate About You still remains a favourite for several fans of the rom-com. The film managed to show us a different side of Ledger who swooned everyone with his adorable antics in the film. While recently appearing on an episode of People in the ’90s, Stiles opened up about working with the late actor and recalled his amazing work ethic.

While praising Ledger to be an extremely "gracious" actor, Stiles revealed how supportive he was and comfortably took a backseat to let his co-stars shine. Talking about her big scene in the film where she recites a poem, Julia said, "I remember Heath Ledger was so gracious about the whole thing. I appreciate this so much more now having worked more."

Adding further about his personality on set, Stiles recalled how Heath never tried to compete when it came to making an impact in a scene. She said, "He wasn’t trying to compete with me. He stood back and he was like, this is your scene. When they did his reaction shot, he didn’t well up. He didn’t go, 'Okay, now I have to do something with my side of the camera.' He was just like, 'That was beautiful and this is your scene.'"

Ledger and Stiles starred in the well-known romantic comedy in 1999. The actor tragically passed away in 2008 at the age of 28. The actor is remembered for his iconic performances such as the Joker in the 2008 film The Dark Knight along with other films such as Brokeback Mountain.

