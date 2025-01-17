Julia Stiles Reveals THIS Family Member Enjoyed Being On The Set Of Her Film Wish You Were Here; Find Out

Julia Stiles shared a sweet memory of a special family member– her son, Strummer, 8, who accompanied her on the set of her latest venture, Wish You Were Here film. This was a special one as this movie marks the actress’s directorial debut.

While conversing with People magazine, Stiles revealed that she was very “happy” to have her eight-year-old son, Strummer be present as they filmed the aforementioned project. She told the outlet that her child was able to witness her in a new position as she helmed the venture.

When the performer was asked if her children have an understanding of her job in the industry, the 10 Things I Hate About You actress shared, “My youngest two are too young, probably, but my older son actually came to the set of Wish You Were Here. I thought he was going to be bored to tears, but he was riveted and he watched the monitor.”

For the unversed, the actress has three children– Strummer, Arlo, and a baby, who she welcomed in 2023, whose name is yet to be shared publicly. The actress shared her three kids with her spouse Prestin Cook.

While talking about her 8-year-old being on the set of her latest venture, Stiles revealed about him following her around and holding her hand. She also told the publication that Strummer returned to the set the next day and did not desire to “leave.”

The Save The Last Dance star said to the outlet that it meant so much to her as her son was able to witness what his mother did for work and that it was not just like getting her makeup and hair done.

Stiles continued, “That it was a leadership role. That makes me so happy because when he was younger he would come to sets... the easiest way as an actress is to have him come to the hair and makeup trailer.” She added that it was incredible.

Even though it appears that the actress’ 8-year-old has an interest in filmmaking but she does not think that he wants to pursue a career in this field yet. Stiles revealed to the outlet taht Stummer has an interest in science and she roots for that.

The actress's directorial venture, Wish You Were Here will hit theaters on January 17, 2025.

