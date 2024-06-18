Julian Lennon Drops Adorable Birthday Wish For Uncle Paul McCartney; Shares Clip Of Hey Jude On Music Icon’s 82nd Birthday

Julian Lennon wishes the veteran musician and his uncle Paul McCartney a loving 82nd birthday by sharing a clip of Hey Jude. Taking to X, the son of legendary John Lennon also shared an adorable montage of himself with the McCartney, where the duo were seen taking a walk, and then the video cuts to both the musicians playing on the shoreline by the sea.

Julian Lennon and Paul McCartney have had a great bond since the former’s childhood. McCartney also agreed to make an appearance on an episode of Paul McCartney: A Life in Lyrics on iHeartRadio, alongside Lennon, who inspired Hey Jude.

What did Julian Lennon write in his birthday wishes for Paul McCartney?

On his X account, Lennon wished his uncle an adorable montage of pictures and videos. The singer wrote, “Happy Birdy, Uncle Paul! Only love... Jude x.”

Soon after Lennon’s post, the fans excitedly commented under the wish. One of the users shared, “Awww. Hey Jude. I’m crying.” Meanwhile, the other fan shared, “Beautiful tribute to Paul, Julian.”

Speaking of Hey Jude, Paul McCartney shared the story about composing the lyrics and dedicating them to his nephew after Lennon’s parents' divorce in 1970. On the episode of the podcast, the Come Together singer shared that when he was travelling to see Lennon’s mother and young Julian, that's when he got the idea of composing the song for the latter. The Beatles frontman went on to reveal that he just wanted to cheer up a young Lennon with a song.

How did Paul McCartney change the direction of Hey Judes?

Speaking on the iHeartRadio podcast, the seasoned singer revealed that the song's lyrics, which center on divorce, forced him to alter the song's idea before it was released. McCartney revealed, “So then I start going, 'you were made to go out and get her.' Now there is a woman on the scene so now he's sad about a breakup. So 'remember to let her under your skin and then you begin to make it better.'"

McCartney and John Lennon had been band members for a long time; the former and Julian, too, share a loving relationship.

