Julián Ortega, Actor On Netflix’s Elite Passes Away At 41 After Cardiac Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Julián Ortega, who starred in Netflix’s hit Spanish series Elite, passed away at 41. On Sunday, August 25, the actor collapsed due to cardiac arrest at Playa de Zahora beach in Cádiz, Spain, as reported by Spain outlet The Olive Press.

The outlet stated that the incident occurred when Ortega was standing by the shore around 5:30 pm. The paramedics tried to revive him for 30 minutes but failed, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The confirmation of his death was given by the Spanish Union of Actors and Actresses through an obituary published on Monday, August 26. "Our deepest condolences to his family and friends from the Union of Actors and Actresses. Rest in peace,” they wrote.

The actor was featured as the manager of “La Cabana” restaurant in six episodes of Elite season one. Apart from the Netflix teen drama, Ortega’s credits include Cable Girls, Caronte, Velvet, and The Countryside.

After the announcement of his untimely death, many people took to social media to share their condolences. Stage and screen actress Sílvia Marsó conveyed her condolences on Instagram with a selfie of the two. "I can't even imagine how these parents, colleagues, so beloved in the profession, are feeling. How horrible," she wrote.

Advertisement

Actress Helena Lanza paid her tribute, calling the late actor “an empathetic, kind, generous, intelligent, talented being." She shared how she enjoyed watching him on stage and “loved sharing plans” with him. She concluded by recalling their countless chats and laughs. "Julian, I will always remember you.”

La Madrina actress Raquel Guerrero praised Oretga’s credibility as an actor and human in her tribute. "A pleasure to have been able to share a bit of this life and be able to enjoy your education, your humility and your work," she added.